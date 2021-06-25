the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) said during the custody hearing held this Friday morning (June 25, 2021) that he was arrested as if it were “some dangerous drug dealer“. The congressman was heard by the instructor judge Airton Vieira, from the office of minister Alexandre de Moraes. The end of the session was filed in court later this afternoon. here is the whole (279 KB).

The hearing ended without changing the status of Daniel Silveira, who remains in prison.

The deputy returned to the Special Prison Battalion of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (June 24, 2021) after failing to pay R$ 100 thousand bail for more than 30 violations of the use of electronic ankle bracelets. The deputy had been monitored since March, when he went under house arrest for publishing a video with threats to STF ministers and apology for the AI-5 (Institutional Act 5) of the military dictatorship.

During the hearing, the deputy said that he was treated well by the agents, but that he would like to reinforce his “misunderstanding” about the prison.

“I would like to know what the effective risk I pose to society? I note that I have not breached the precautionary measures imposed on me, as I will have the opportunity to demonstrate in the future, and, even more, I reinforce my incomprehension about this arrest of mine, moreover carried out in a manner as if I were some dangerous drug trafficker”, said.

Attorney Aldo de Campos Costa, who represented the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), denied excesses during his arrest and recalled that there is a record of the deputy’s attempted escape after the arrival of the police.

PF (Federal Police) report sent to minister Alexandre de Moraes records that Daniel Silveira jumped the wall of the house he lives in, in Petrópolis (RJ), before being detained by agents. According to delegate Guilhermo de Paula Catramby, who signed the report, a federal police officer managed to observe the moment when the congressman scaled the wall of the residence.

“When faced with the police, [Daniel Silveira] returned promptly”, wrote Catramby. “Asked about the possible attempt to evade the place, the parliamentarian indicated that his intention was to provide support to his mother who resides in the site bordering his residence, since she presented a sensitive health condition.“.

To the power360, the lawyer Jean Cleber Garcia, who defends Daniel Silveira, denied that the deputy had jumped the wall. “In fact, such a maneuver would be impossible, since the wall of the deputy’s house is more than 5 meters high and there is a mobility problem arising from the knee injury“, said. Silveira is using an immobilizer for health reasons.

During the hearing, Garcia asked for house arrest and that Silveira could serve it in Brasília, “where he could more easily perform his duties“. However, the claim has not yet been answered. Earlier, the criminalist presented the STF with proof of payment of the R$100,000 bail, but the money returned. The lawyer claims that the account is inactive and asked to be informed of a new account to settle the fine.

