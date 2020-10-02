In the Hathras case, the victim’s father alleged that government officials are putting pressure on him. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. In view of the protests, Section 144 has been implemented in Hathras till 31 October.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/2GwIB12

In the country, in the last 24 hours, 81 thousand 484 new cases of corona have been registered. While 78,877 patients recovered from Corona. However 1095 patients lost their lives too. Now the total number of corona infected in the country has increased to 63 lakh 94 thousand. Of these, 99,773 people have died.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/3jnVlp8

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Gandhi Jayanti and wrote, “I will not fear anyone in the world, I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth.” Yesterday, the police, going to Hathras, was arrested by the police on the Yamuna Expressway.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/30t1Mjn

Today, the entire nation is remembering him on the 151st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several tweets. The President said that he remains the source of inspiration for all humanity. At the same time, PM Modi said that a lot can be learned from his life, his thinking and struggle.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/3lauNZ3

Section 144 has been imposed around the India Gate in the national capital Delhi. In such a situation, it would not be permissible to hold any kind of meeting here. At the same time, permission has to be obtained before gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/2GxE0eH