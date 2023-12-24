Is there one romantic oratorio that you can reasonably mention in the same breath as Bach's St. Matthew PassionHandels Messiah or Haydns Schöpfung? No, some say; those works simply have an iconic status. But that is not indisputable. Elias (1846) by Mendelssohn is also a musical masterpiece and you wonder why it is so rarely heard in the Netherlands; in the UK it's like Eliah especially popular among amateur choirs. The explanation is often too sentimental. Too shamelessly melodious in the chocolate-melting female voices of the angelic trio 'Hebe deinen Augen auf' or the subsequent choir 'Siehe, der Hüter Israëls' – so pleasing to the ear that it can take any winter depression to the Philistines.

Classic Elias by Mendelssohn. By Ensemble Pygmalion under the direction of Raphael Pichon. Heard: 23/2 Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Listen back to NPO Radio 4.

For those who like to hear lines in music history, the French conductor Raphaël Pichon with his ensemble Pygmalion, playing original instruments, is a shining star in the firmament. In terms of musical quality and intellectual autonomy you can certainly see him as the successor to music pioneer Nikolaus Harnoncourt. Pichon's approach to Bach's music has been delicious in many previous projects. And now he takes that experience and antenna for clarity, structure and idiom to romanticism – and you are listening with your mouth open and goosebumps again.

