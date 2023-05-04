In The Hague this Thursday (4), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for the creation of a special international court to “punish the crimes of Russian aggression”, more specifically against President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin deserves to be condemned for his criminal actions”, said the Ukrainian leader, who arrived last night in the Netherlands, once again on an unannounced visit for security reasons.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, Netherlands, issued two arrest warrants in mid-March, one against Putin and the other against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for the alleged illegal deportation of children and transfer of minors from the occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, which may constitute a war crime.

Zelensky rejected any kind of “hybrid immunity for war criminals” by the ICC and stressed that only a “full-fledged” court could guarantee “full justice” and “lasting peace”.

“What is at stake is more than the fate of a country, the defeat of an aggressor and the end of wars of aggression. It is our historic responsibility” to make the punishment of the crime of aggression inevitable, in order to avoid new wars “, he underlined.

According to Zelensky, in April alone, Russia committed 6,149 war crimes in Ukraine, with 207 civilians killed, including 11 minors. In the bombing this Wednesday (3) in Kherson, 23 civilians were killed and 45 were injured, he recalled.

He attributed the origin of these crimes to the Russian aggression that began more than nine years ago, with the annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the “bloody war” in the Donbas region. Hundreds of foreign nationals were killed by “Russian hands” when flight MH17 was shot down in 2014, he recalled, referring to the Malaysia Airlines plane traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Zelensky also referred to the experience of the Nuremberg Tribunal, which tried those responsible for Nazi crimes at the end of World War II. A special international tribunal was the only instance capable of ensuring that those responsible for a war of aggression were held accountable.

To date, 35 countries, including the Netherlands, have supported the creation of a special international tribunal for the crimes of this war of aggression, while some, including the US, have suggested the creation of a “hybrid” or “joint” tribunal, with participation international, but based on Ukraine’s own laws.

During his visit to Finland, the Ukrainian leader got the support of that and the other four countries participating in the so-called “Nordic summit” (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland).

NATO

During the trip, Ukraine’s president also called for a “very clear message” from NATO that Ukraine could join the Alliance “after the war”.

“We’re realistic. We know we’re not going to join NATO during the war, but we want to get a very clear message that we’re going to join after the war,” Zelensky told a news conference in The Hague alongside Dutch prime ministers Mark Rutte, and from Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

Rutte said that his country “supports Ukraine’s ambitions in NATO” and that preparatory work for the Alliance’s July summit in Vilnius includes efforts to “take a step forward” in the leaders’ final declaration on Ukraine’s membership and do not use formulas from previous meetings.

Zelensky, who said he was “convinced” of victory against Russia, again asked for the supply of arms “as soon as possible” and, in particular, asked the Netherlands and Belgium to help Ukraine create a coalition of countries willing to supply armed vehicles to supplement the supply of tanks that Western Allies are already offering.

The Ukrainian president’s visit to the Netherlands coincided with celebrations for the country’s liberation from Nazi rule in 1945.

“All countries in Europe and the United States know what the Hitler regime brought to Europe. Only blood and victims. It is a tragedy that today we are again fighting the regime. We have sent messages to different parliaments, leaders, not to allow for the Russian regime to involve us in a world war,” said the Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian representative also insisted on the need for his allies to help Ukraine economically in the country’s reconstruction, although he acknowledged that there are “legal problems” in the countries of the European Union to be able to use the frozen funds of the Russian Central Bank and he said that the nations are “looking for suitable mechanisms” to do so.