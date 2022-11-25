Dorothy Allison is 73 years old today and lives with her wife in California. When she published her first book, she was compared to both Flannery O’Connor, William Faulkner and Harper Lee. It was said of him that she described a southern gothic post southern gothic or, better, an unfiltered southern gothic, which actually inaugurated, in some way, what we know today as yelled lit. His first book, this bastard who was shortlisted for the National Book Award in 1992, was a powerful yet uncomfortable memory in which she herself, turned into the tough Ruth Anne, the daughter of a 15-year-old teenager, fights her way through all kinds of blows in America in the fifties, nothing idyllic for those to whom the American Dream had left in the gutter

Actually, Ruth Anne, or Dorothy, isn’t the one breaking through. She simply tries to survive every decision her mother, a waitress who wants to stop being alone, makes. After all, she’s in control. At first, she is stubborn, she does nothing but go, year after year, to the Greenville Courthouse, in North Carolina, the place where they live, to ask that her daughter stop being illegitimate. But, year after year, the official laughs in her face and issues her a birth certificate identical to the one she brought with her. In this struggle to find a father, and her desire, once she has him —because he is terrifying, a true monster—, to stop having him, she moves the memorywhich has a lot of intense descent into hell.

That because? Because Papa Glen decides at one point that he can use her however he wants, sexually speaking. Glen isn’t the first parent that Ruth Anne, better known at home as Bone, has, but the second. The house in which Bone lives is a matriarchy of relentless Boatwright women, and fearsome and fearsome Boatwright men, both “ugly as a foot”, according to themselves. And while they don’t trust Glen, a short fellow, and in no unique sense, more vulgar and ridiculous, but conceited and insecure, they wouldn’t say that he started rubbing against Bone outside the hospital where Anney, the mother , gave birth—fatally—to her third child. The thing happens in the car, while they wait, and it’s only the beginning of the nightmare.

In 1996, Anjelica Huston made her directorial debut with, precisely, an adaptation of bastard starring Jena Malone (Donnie Darko, Neon Demon) as Bone, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Anney, and Christina Ricci as Bone’s little sister, Reese, the daughter of her charming first stepfather, Lyle Parsons. a good boy down on his luck, who one stormy summer day, when even the sun was shining, skidded his truck uselessly, and killed himself. She had just waved at a peanut collector, and given him his best smile. “What a handsome boy,” Allison recounts that the collector told the traffic officer. The film was titled in Spain Abuse of Innocence, and it does not exaggerate one iota what happens in the book.

Narrated with the apparent carefree mastery with which Mary Karr narrates her childhood in the liars clubBare-fisted and genius, the kind of genius that has bitten the dust and decided no one is going to make her do it again, the hell of Allison—she was molested by her stepfather from the age of five to 12—is here something that is settling under the skin of the protagonist, in the midst of everything else that lives. It’s something she fears, but also something she blames herself for, and the way she does it, and how, beats everywhere. “That kind of man is a germ, a cancer,” Huston said of Glen at the time, and that’s exactly what it sounds like. Glen looks like someone who kills life, or shadows it, in his wake.

And Allison, gifted for the construction of characters, and scenes, capable of placing the reader in the very center of what he is telling, or reliving, in the form of an addictive and painful but rude story, what he has lived, draws it with up to his last edge, in a world in which the idea of white trash it had begun to be more than an idea. There is poverty, intolerance, religion understood as a crooked lifeboat —or Bone’s obsession with the Apocalypse, and the promise of rivers of blood and fire, revenge, as almost the only consolation—, the fragility of any kind of community, and existential helplessness. The very idea of ​​perdition, of an inevitable perdition, is the motor of the life —narrated with an iron pulse— of the protagonist and her mother.

“Who had mother been, what had she wanted to be or do before I was born?” Bone wonders in the book and there is no answer beyond what happened, and what happened was that “at 14 years old I was a scared girl, at 15 she was already a mother, she had just turned 21 when she married Glen ”. Today, Allison, who worked all kinds of jobs before being able to dedicate herself fully to writing —and was never able to decide if she wanted to be a mother because her stepfather gave her gonorrhea as a child, the treatment of which left her sterile, although today she is, thanks to her woman—, helps victims of sexual abuse from different organizations, and continues writing on the subject, so that no one forgets.

bastard Dorothy Allison

Translation by Regina López Muñoz Errata Naturae, 2022

456 pages. 24.50 euro

