The Mapa Música studio in Madrid will soon become the stage for a lethal trap where the singer India Martínez will find herself immersed in a prank by the Inocente Inocente Foundation. Every year, this initiative holds its usual gala at La 1 every December 28 at night to raise funds for rare diseases in children. To do this, he chooses six or seven victims who will be tested with a prank in which more than 40 people are involved. There, on the fifth floor of a tall building on Avenida América, the cameras begin to move from one side to the other to hide in the rehearsal room of the studio that will become a fictional radio program. There are a couple of hours until the singer enters the door of the building and first the team must rehearse with a worker to see how a person reacts to each of the actors’ words. «We would love to have ten days or twelve days to prepare each joke, but the reality is that most of the time we don’t have them. But we do start from a minimum of five. This way we make sure that it goes well and that the level of stress is relative,” says Cristina Fernández, director of the Inocente Inocente foundation. She has been at the forefront for more than 29 years and is an expert in finding celebrities to be victims of these pranks.

While the workers do a simulation where the three actors are with the victims and a couple of extras, at least twenty people are hidden in one of the rooms who control all the shots recorded by the more than ten hidden cameras. In this case, the studio gives the possibility of having cameras in the same rehearsal room since the scenario is that of a fictitious interview. In front of the cameras there is a scriptwriter who listens to everything that is happening in the studio and guides the actors with a microphone on the words they should say. It also introduces new actors and situations. «We have a script, but it is true that anything can happen here. We don’t know until the end what’s going to happen,” says the screenwriter during a break. The cameras take shots from all possible corners and positions to have the maximum resources. It is true that most of the jokes have turned out well because there are many years of experience, but there is always an open door to improvisation.

People are starting to gather in the camera room for a reason: India Martínez is entering the studio early. «Everyone inside. Hide the bouquet! The cameras are already recording and the microphones are on. The famous bouquet that is given to the victims once the bad drink is over was about to be discovered by the singer if Cristina does not manage to scream seconds before India crosses the door. Everything is ready for the joke. But not India. “They say you have to put on your makeup and hair,” one of the workers whispers to Cristina. Camera operators are starting to worry because the cameras have been recording for a while and they fear that the battery won’t be able to record the entire prank. «I still have it just as bad and we have been doing this for almost 30 years. There’s no way to get rid of my nerves. The adrenaline that we spread to each other is tremendous,” says the director. He begins to move from one side to the other in the room, impatient, waiting to see if the singer enters the studio. Their representatives enter the chamber room. »Poor thing, you can’t see it coming«, says one of them. And they both grab headphones to listen to what’s happening in the room.

The scriptwriter has decided to change the performance of one last actor to ensure that everything will play out safely. The singer enters the studio and the tension is palpable in the camera room. “He’s starting to doubt,” says the other representative while listening to India Martínez ask, strangely, about a story that one of the actors is telling her. But he quickly re-enters the dynamic and his face changes again. The workers did not expect that the singer would enter so easily into the questions that the actors had prepared for the fictitious interview. But he does it and makes things easier for the scriptwriter, who sets the guidelines for each of them. The singer’s face goes from astonishment to surprise and a bit of fright because the situation becomes complicated when she gets into trouble with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after some words she said about Mexico. And after leaving the studio, some fainting and singing, the director of the Inocente Inocente Foundation goes out to meet the singer with the bouquet. “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill you!” exclaims India Martínez as she hugs Cristina, trembling. The prank has gone well to the joy of everyone and they celebrate laughing.









«They are jokes and there are tense moments and having a bad time, everything is for a good cause. When they see the bouquet of flowers come out, they are aware that it has been done to help the work we do at the Inocente Foundation and help hospitalized children,” comments the director. This year a special mention will be made to the area of ​​Valencia affected by dana. While Cristina takes off the microphones, India Martínez approaches the camera room. »But, how were there so many people hiding here?«, he shouts, laughing out loud. When the artist entered the studio, she was only received by one person, the two actors and two extras. I was completely unaware of the group of people who ensured that everything went correctly.