Dubai Police arrested a young man who appeared in a video on social media, driving his motorcycle at a speed of up to 280 km per hour, in a reckless manner, displaying on one tire, endangering his safety and the lives of others. The bike was impounded and legal measures were taken against him.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that traffic patrols were able to arrest a motorcyclist after he appeared on social media sites driving in an extremely dangerous manner at high speed, and causing chaos by parading on one tire.

He added that the bike driver was identified and arrested, and he admitted to committing these practices at different times and occasions, and then the bike was seized and legal measures were taken against him.

He explained that according to the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles, a fine for releasing the seizure of a bike with a value of up to 50 thousand dirhams is applied.

The Director of the General Traffic Department warned bike drivers against driving recklessly and recklessly on the roads, explaining that the law punishes those involved in endangering their lives and the safety or security of others, or driving in a way that would cause damage to the road, as they are stopped, their vehicles are seized, and they are referred to the judiciary to take legal measures. towards them.

Major General Al Mazrouei stressed that police personnel will not be complacent in confronting those who commit violations in order to preserve their safety and that of road users, noting that no less than 80% of those who commit this behavior have been exposed to serious accidents that resulted in deaths or serious injuries.

At the same time, he called on community members to report negative phenomena.