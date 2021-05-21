The Government reacted cautiously to the news that the European Union, and said they understand the Spanish decision by which Argentines vaccinated with Sputnik V will not be able to travel to Spain when it opens its borders on June 7.

From then on, only those with their vaccinations up-to-date, but from Pfizer / BioNtTech, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen and Moderna would be able to travel to the European country. Only those approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or by the World Health Organization will be admitted., and Sputnik V was not authorized yet.

The news fell like a bucket of cold water in this country, already hit on all fronts, and where the scarce vaccination -8 out of ten people are vaccinated only with the first dose- was done mainly with the Russian vaccine, which has problems of papers because it has not yet been approved in some parts of the West. It is also a highly effective drug. The same was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca but most are with a single dose.

“They will solve it. We have to give it time. We are happy with Sputnik V. And they will approve it,” said a senior source in the Presidency when asked by Clarion. The same source also considered that they consider it a health measure and not a political one, which “will change” when the European Medicines Agency authorizes it. Even so, the situation shows the limitations in which Argentina finds itself for not having negotiated on time – or for having rejected – contracts with vaccines authorized in the West such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“There is nothing to ask of Pedro Sánchez, because it does not depend on him but they are community decisions,” they said when the spokesmen were asked if there will be any special request in this regard to the President of the Spanish Government, who plans to travel to Argentina on June 8. Last week, Alberto F. was with the Spanish leader on his European tour, which took him to Madrid on his second stop.

Before the pandemic there was an immense round trip between Argentina and Spain due to the number of Argentines living in the European country.

Last week, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there was concern in this regard when the official delegation and journalists had to adjust their papers for the trip in which they accompanied Alberto F. vaccinated with the two doses of Sputnik V, with which he even caught the virus, although the disease progressed slightly.

Clarín learned that in the coming and going of this procedure, the Foreign Relations Cabinet chief informed them that they were all traveling as an official delegation, with a negative PCR, but also no health passport was in force. Borders are still closed in Europe but there are exceptions.