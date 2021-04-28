Argentina is facing the worst moment of the pandemic and the Government is preparing new measures to lower the contagion curve. In line with the recommendation of the experts, more limitations to circulation and a reduction in commercial activity are analyzed. In this context, the growing social demands that in recent days led to marches and cuts in the City represent a problem for the administration of Alberto Fernandez, which is faced with the dilemma implied by the need to prioritize health care and the official position of not dispersing the demonstrations.

This situation exposed the Secretary of Federal Articulation of the Nation, Gabriel Fuks, which at least from the discursive had a contradiction that “it is not allowed to enter the city by marching” in this context of a pandemic but, at the same time, pointed out that “the right to protest is not prohibited.”

It was at the end of the meeting that, together with Frederic and the Secretary of Security, Eduardo Villalba; they maintained with the Buenos Aires secretaries Marcelo D’Alessandro (Justice and Security) and Juan Jose Mendez (Transportation) at the headquarters of the Ministry.

Asked whether it was not necessary to control the development of demonstrations such as those that took place this Tuesday, the extremely trusted official of the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, acknowledged that “yesterday was a tremendous march”, in relation to health risk.

“But I want to tell you that this week there were four marches that were not made as a result of actions that are not seen,” he clarified, noting the dialogue that the minister drew with different social references.

“It is logical that they are not seen, but there were marches that were not held due to the dissuasive action and conversation with the social organizations that both the City and the Nation have carried out,” said Fuks.

But when wanting to mark that the Government is determined not to repress the protest despite the health impact that protests of thousands of people can generate without distancing – and in many cases – without masks, Fuks had a contradiction: “It is not allowed to enter the City by marching but the right to protest is not prohibited.a ni (in Argentina) is there a state of siege “.

As Clarín said, the government’s intention at the beginning of April, when Alberto F. ordered the first measures, was to agree to a “truce” with social movements to avoid demonstrations. However, beyond the reinforcement in food matters ordered by the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, the protests multiplied in the face of the economic crisis.

This Tuesday, the City was virtually besieged: under the slogan “Unit of Employed and Unemployed Workers”, sectors of the left, LATAM aeronautical workers, railroad workers from the Roca Railway, health personnel from the Larcade, Garrahan and Clínica San Andrés, outsourced from Edesur and Luz y Fuerza and teacher, among others.

From the City, which did not intervene to dissuade, they questioned the lack of controls on the trains, in charge of the federal forces and claimed the Nation for this inaction: they understand that, if the verification of the necessary essential certificates had been completed -according to the Presidential DNU – to access public transportation, a portion of those protesters would not have reached the Federal Capital.

