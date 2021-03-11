The Government minimized the diplomatic crisis with the administration of Lenin Moreno, who on Wednesday called his ambassador in Buenos Aires, Juan José Vazconés, for consultations and sent a note of harsh protest to that of Argentina through his Foreign Ministry. due to statements by Alberto Fernández that involved the Ecuadorian president this week.

“No comment” for the moment they pointed to Clarion high official sources. “He’s leaving,” they said. “He reacts like this because ministers are leaving,” he has “one month left,” that government “is falling apart,” “it is not worth it,” they told this newspaper. Today the press in Bolivia awaited statements from Foreign Minister Felipe Solá on the tension with Ecuador. He traveled to La Paz on Wednesday.

These sources referred to the second round of the presidential elections scheduled for April in Ecuador. President Fernández and his vice president Cristina Kirchner put all the chips on candidate Andrés Arauz, who, although he did not achieve victory in the first round, is the favorite with just over 32 percent of the votes.

Former President Correa’s dolphin was in Argentina in November 2020 and was received by the presidential duo, and even by the head of the ruling party, Máximo Kirchner, Cristina’s first-born.

“I am not Lenín Moreno … I arrived here with Cristina and I am leaving with Cristina. I arrived with Cristina, with Máximo (Kirchner, Cristina’s son), with Sergio (Massa) and with me and with many others. I’m not going to break that unit. Because when that unit was broken (Mauricio) Macri arrived and we already know what happened ”, Alberto F. had said in his last interview this week in which he also announced that the Minister of Justice Marcela Losardo, pressured by the sector that responds to the vice president, he will leave his post. She spoke to reporters about the omnipresent power of her mentor in government and about a possible estrangement between the two.

On that train, following Alberto F.’s statements this week, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday that it had called the ambassador to Argentina, Vásconez, for consultations to “proceed to an exhaustive analysis of Ecuador’s relations” with the president’s government. Argentinian and give corresponding instructions.

It was hours after they also presented to the Argentine Foreign Ministry “an energetic protest at the statements of President Fernández made this Tuesday, March 9, in which he mentions President Lenín Moreno.”

Moreno was Rafael Correa’s vice president. He took office as president in 2017 when Correa decided to step aside and anointed him a candidate.

But the unity of Alianza País was broken. And although he comes from the left, Moreno assumed a more liberal administration and allied to Washington and other leaders in the region such as former President Mauricio Macri himself.

Moreno did not hesitate to let go of the hand of his vice president Jorge Glans – who was also Correa’s vice president – and was convicted of acts of corruption. Moreno is a staunch enemy of Correa. To the point that the latter accuses him of being the promoter of all the causes that weigh on the former president for acts of corruption. Correa was also sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption but remains a fugitive in Belgium.

For Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner Correa, like the former president of Argentina, he is persecuted for the so-called “lawfare”.

Relations with Ecuador come from shock to shock. In 2017, the Ecuadorian government called for the removal of Cordovan politician Luis Juez, who, as ambassador in Quito, hinted in statements that Ecuadorians were “filthy.”