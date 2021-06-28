OfAndreas Schmid shut down

Wind energy actually plays a decisive role on the North Sea coast. Now, however, another project is being used.

Cuxhaven – The Federal Cabinet launched an additional eight billion euro program for more climate protection in mid-July. The tightening of the German emission targets to minus 65 percent by 2030 and minus 88 percent by 2040 as well as greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045 at the latest is the top priority. The Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW) then demanded further steps for more green electricity. Here the coalition’s program is only “a first step”. More areas for onshore wind power and photovoltaics are urgently needed.

Cuxhaven: “Powerful port location” as a wind power pioneer

The Lower Saxony city of Cuxhaven is actually considered a pioneer in terms of wind power. With the participation of companies such as Siemens Gamesa, the world’s largest production facility for wind turbines has been built on the North Sea coast. With just under 50,000 inhabitants, the city is a center of the offshore industry. Cuxhaven itself praises its efforts – and its location advantages: “There is unlimited wind power, freely available and environmentally friendly. Renewable energies are becoming increasingly important in view of the serious consequences of climate change. “

Cuxhaven: Criticism of environmentally harmful wood power plants – wind turbines are being dismantled

All the more irritating a current million dollar project. Cuxhaven is planning a wood power plant in which trees will be burned to generate energy. 80,000 to 100,000 tons of wood will soon be burned annually. According to a report from the magazine The mirror if the project is funded by the state – a wrong signal, say environmental activists.

When it is burned, the CO2 stored in the wood is released and harms the climate. Newly planted trees would take decades to absorb this amount, said a Fridays For Future activist mirror. “We don’t have that time anymore.”

There is also criticism because the trees are not only cleared in German forests. Freighters would also ship the energy goods from the Baltic States and Scandinavia through the North Sea. To make matters worse, the wind power boom in Cuxhaven recently stagnated. This is mainly due to the fact that older systems – also due to bureaucratic authorities – are being refreshed less and less often and thus sometimes even dismantled. Of course, this wind power problem also exists elsewhere, for example in Bavaria *.

Cuxhaven: CDU politician Frank Berghorn – the “greenest black” is planning the project

The CDU politician Frank Berghorn, leader of the parliamentary group in the Cuxhaven district council, is in charge of the project. He sees no contradiction in the wood power plant to the motto of becoming climate-neutral. “I’m the greenest black in the Cuxhaven district,” he emphasizes. The forests would be reforested and mainly residual wood would be used anyway.

Berghorn was involved in the planning and is therefore likely to have also been involved in the step to bypass the population. Because according to the Federal Immission Control Act, objections are only admissible from an output of more than 50 megawatts. In Cuxhaven, the new wood power should be limited to 49.9 megawatts. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.