On the territory of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in Germany, a fire broke out in a large amusement and recreation park Europa-Park. This became known on June 19 from a message from the local police.

Video footage from the scene shows a huge plume of black smoke rising from the park.

Law enforcement officers informed about a local fire, which started around 16:40 (17:40 Moscow time).

“A large contingent of firefighters is fighting the fire, it is under control,” the official said. Twitter police.

It was also added that all visitors leave the park in an organized manner. There is no information about the victims yet.

How to add a portal 20minutes, because of the state of emergency, visitors were blocked on a roller coaster. At the same time, before the start of the fire, people heard an explosion.

Europa-Park is the largest amusement park in Germany and the second most visited amusement park in Europe after Disneyland Paris.

Earlier, on June 2, 2021, a fire broke out at the American theme park Universal Studios, located in Los Angeles. The flames engulfed a giant minion set up in a parking lot near the park. The fire was soon extinguished. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the attractions of the park were also not damaged.