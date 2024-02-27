The Israeli military is convinced of this. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding in the labyrinth of underground tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip. He is accused of being the mastermind of the October 7 massacre in Israel. They have been hunting him since that day. But SinwarIsrael's most wanted man, he is surrounded by human shields, by hostages.

And Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza, underway since October 7, cannot end until Sinwar has been captured or killed or at least until he is no longer able to manage the group, Israeli officials confirmed to the Washington Post in current and former officials. Although it is up for debate how much control Sinwar still has. And identifying the Hamas leader's hideout could be easier than launching a blitz to 'neutralise' him without deaths or injuries among the hostages, according to Israeli, US and Western intelligence and security sources.

Killing Sinwar would be a strategic and symbolic victory for Israel, although many experts doubt whether the elimination of just one leader will allow the Israeli government to get closer to the goal declared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: the total destruction of Hamas, an unrealistic goal according to some. And Netanyahu has been criticized for placing this goal ahead of the release of the hostages.

The Americans say they agree with Israel that Sinwar is hiding in the underground dimension of Khan Yunis, where he was born in 1962, and that he has surrounded himself with hostages. Around 130 are still held captive, a number that includes the bodies of around twenty people who Israeli authorities say are already dead.. In their operations, according to Israeli press reports, Tsahal soldiers found Sinwar's clothes, handwritten notes and even a toothbrush.

In recent days some officials have said they believe the Hamas leader may have moved to Rafah, on the border with Egypt, and Israel has been quick to deny rumors of a possible escape. Attention to the Hamas leader returned after the Israeli forces (IDF) released what they believed to be security camera images showing Sinwar in a tunnel under Khan Yunis while walking with his wife and children three days after the Hamas attack in Israel.

Alon Pinkas, a veteran of Israeli diplomacy, has no doubt that 'neutralizing' Sinwar would not mean “eradicating, annihilating or overthrowing Hamas”, nor would it “represent a victory”, but would just be “pure justice”. And if the announced Israeli military operation on Rafah is considered as the 'final assault' of the Israeli military against Hamas, the fate of Sinwar – highlights the Post – remains “crucial” for the fate of the conflict, even if it were to change the ” definition of victory”. There was also talk of allowing him to leave Gaza and go into exile.

His 'removal' will not end the war, but it could hasten the end of Hamas, according to a source close to the Israeli leadership. Someone could take his place. But it would lead either to a “split” or in any case to a “strong weakening of Hamas”. And for some it could be Israel's victory.