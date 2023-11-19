In the Gaza Strip, premature babies are evacuated from Al-Shifa, Qatar speaks of an agreement on hostages

It is day number 44 of Israel’s war against Hamas. The siege against the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip does not stop by Israeli forces and the critical hospital situation in the enclave continues. 31 babies were evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital this Sunday by the Palestinian Red Crescent, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The European Union urges implementation of the UN Security Council resolution for humanitarian pauses in Gaza and Qatar says the hostage deal is almost ready. These are the recent events of the war in the Middle East.

This Sunday, November 19, Palestinian Red Crescent teams evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. They did so in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as reported by the group on its X account.

The babies were moved to the south of the enclave, according to the group, “in preparation for their transfer to Emirates Hospital in Rafah.”

In this regard, Tedros Adhom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, gave more details about the transfer of the babies and assured that new missions are already being planned to transfer the patients and medical staff from Al-Shifa Hospital, waiting to a “safe passage.”

The World Health Organization carried out a mission on Saturday to the Al-Chifa hospital in Gaza, occupied by the Israeli army, and identified 291 patients, including 22 patients on dialysis and two in intensive care. The hospital center is described as a “death zone” where the situation is “desperate.”

Security Council resolution and hostage agreement on the table

Israeli forces continue their attempt to advance towards the Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza, even though they face strong resistance from Hamas, and continue to urge residents to continue evacuating towards the southern enclave “to preserve their security”.

The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, assured that the United Nations Security Council resolution on humanitarian pauses in Gaza must be implemented.

The decisions of the Security Council are not just words (…) They have to be implemented, Borrell stated in a joint press conference with the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha (Qatar).

For his part, the Qatari prime minister has said he has increasing confidence that a hostage deal between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas will be finalized. He assured that the remaining pending issues were “very minor… just practical and logistical.”

More help from France

In parallel, French President Emmanuel Macron assured in a statement that France will send a new shipment of medical supplies and a second hospital ship to the enclave. On a plane, the country will send at least 10 tons of medical supplies at the beginning of next week and will support the European Union’s medical aid flights on November 23 and 20.

Paris is also preparing a second hospital ship, the helicopter carrier Dixmude, which is expected to arrive in Egypt in the coming days. A first vessel of this type, the Tonnerre, has already been sent to the region with around 60 beds and two operational blocks.

