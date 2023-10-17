Al Arabiya: 800 people killed in attack on hospital in Gaza Strip

As a result of the attack on the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital in the Gaza Strip, 800 people were killed, Al Arabiya TV channel reported. Prior to this, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 500 casualties and injuries.

A spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health said all the dead were civilians, including hundreds of children. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning for the victims of the strike and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

It has not yet been established where the attack on the hospital where people were taking refuge came from. A number of Telegram channels supporting Israel suggest that the rocket could have been fired from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and mistakenly fell or exploded. In particular, the Israeli TV channel i24 cites the theory that the explosion could have occurred due to the unsuccessful launch of a Hamas rocket.

The parties to the conflict blame each other for the attack

Israel blames Palestinian Islamic Jihad group for hospital attack (the organization is recognized as terrorist and is banned in Russia). According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), citing intelligence information, the explosion at the medical facility occurred as a result of an unsuccessful missile launch by Hamas, which wanted to fire at Israeli territory.

Hamas blames Israel for the rocket attack on the hospital. As stated by the head of the Politburo of the Palestinian movement, Ismail Haniyeh, the United States bears responsibility for the crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, while Washington is “covering up Israeli aggression.”

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military was not involved in the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah declares ‘day of wrath’ against Israel

Amid the attack, the Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon declared Wednesday, October 18, a “day of rage” against Israel and called on the population of all Arab and Muslim countries to protest to express “strong anger and put pressure on governments and countries wherever they were not there.”

The movement also spoke out against US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, “which aims to cover up and protect this criminal entity.” Hezbollah blamed the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on the United States, as well as “all crimes committed” by Israel.

World reaction to the attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called reports of a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip “horrifying and completely unacceptable” and called for respect for international law.

Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the United States calls on Israeli authorities to comply with the “laws of war” when conducting operations against Hamas.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also commented on the attack on the hospital. He called the attack a war crime and blamed it on the United States.

The horrific attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is clearly a war crime. And the final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically make money from wars in different countries and on different continents. Who thoughtlessly distributes colossal amounts of money for weapons, loading up their military-industrial complex. Who falsely proclaims their global mission to protect democratic values. USA. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

In addition, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, October 18, in connection with the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.