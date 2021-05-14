As a result of Israeli attacks on the territory of the Gaza Strip, 126 people were killed, including 31 minors. On Friday, May 14, reports The Times of Israel with reference to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At the same time, it is specified that at least 950 Palestinians received various injuries as a result of strikes by the Israeli army.

On the morning of the same day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced 115 casualties and about 600 casualties.

On May 14, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his Twitter called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop shelling, as too many civilians were killed. According to him, this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

In connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, the UN Security Council convened an urgent meeting, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 16. According to preliminary data, the meeting will be held in an open format. The meeting will start at 10:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem. This was followed by protests and riots.

On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. After Israel refused to comply with its demands, members of the group began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.