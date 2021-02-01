The tremendous plague of casualties Which affects both teams, seven in the green and white and eight in the red, marks the Betis-Osasuna from this night (follow the game live on AS.com). Obligations, however, make it unequal. While Jagoba Arrasate need to win to get away from an abyss that further tightened Huesca’s victory in Valladolid and the Alavés draw in Getafe, the Heliópolis club face february with the illusion of getting closer to the European stalls and advance in the Copa del Rey, Athletic awaits you on Thursday.

Pellegrini did not lose a single duel in January 2021, full of weekdays matches. The absences (Lainez, with coronavirus, and Sanabria, transferred, joined Guido, Bravo, Bartra, Camarasa and Dani Martín) will cause the technician Chilean divide the efforts between tonight and the cupbearers within 72 hours. But if Channels, face and soul of this sudden green-and-white recovery are not lacking, things should not be so dramatic. It is played in your garden. 8 goals in 7 matches sum the allfielder Santander, that to the virtues of creation and work has added the goal as soon as he returned from his last injury.

Arrasate does not have a Channels nor too much to choose from. Los Calleri, Moncayola and Juan Cruz aim to leave from the beginning. Without Budimir at the top or Aridane in the center of his rear, with the recent fatality of Roncaglia and the new injury of Jony, the Biscayan coach will try to hide with an eleven similar to the one that ended in victory against Granada last week, the best memory and a vital breath. Osasuna comes from falling on penalties in the eighth cup Against Almería, a jug of cold water on the one hand but relief many times on the other for those who risk their lives fighting every point in LaLiga for salvation.