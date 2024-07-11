In the new Nobody Wants to Die gameplay video there are clear references to Blade Runner and Altered Carbondemonstrating how Critical Hit Games’ cyberpunk-style adventure aims to involve us in a story with evocative and captivating atmospheres.

The video, commented by the developers, first shows the protagonist stuck in his car while having a sort of hallucination, then opening the door to let us understand that the vehicle is actually suspended in the void between the buildings of a futuristic and decadent New York at the same time.

In the next scene we reach the scene of a murder that soon turns out to be very serious, having as its victim probably the most important person in the city. In a world where death was defeated by the transfer of consciousness into new bodiesthe event creates a great sensation.