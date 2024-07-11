In the new Nobody Wants to Die gameplay video there are clear references to Blade Runner and Altered Carbondemonstrating how Critical Hit Games’ cyberpunk-style adventure aims to involve us in a story with evocative and captivating atmospheres.
The video, commented by the developers, first shows the protagonist stuck in his car while having a sort of hallucination, then opening the door to let us understand that the vehicle is actually suspended in the void between the buildings of a futuristic and decadent New York at the same time.
In the next scene we reach the scene of a murder that soon turns out to be very serious, having as its victim probably the most important person in the city. In a world where death was defeated by the transfer of consciousness into new bodiesthe event creates a great sensation.
Rewind Time
Coming out July 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Nobody Wants to Die will put us in control of an investigator equipped with very special abilitieswhich we actually see used in the gameplay video below.
Man can in fact “rewind time“at the scene of a crime, even if only virtually, so as to reconstruct what happened and search for clues as to who committed the crime, when and how. The reason remains to be understood, but we will have to get there ourselves.
This is a mechanic we’ve had to deal with in the past – see for example our review of Observer or the good old Remember Me from DON’T NOD – and this time it might be used in a more brilliant way.
