Minister of Foreign Affairs defended “democratization” of financial institutions; will receive foreign ministers for a group meeting on February 21st and 22nd

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, stated that Brazil plans to use the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, scheduled for February 21 and 22 in Rio de Janeiro, to present proposals for reformulating financial institutions.

The statements were made in newspaper interview The globe, published this Sunday (18.Feb.2024). According to the minister, organizations such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank must reduce “conditionalities and requirements” to lend money to developing countries.

“I'm not saying that there should be no rules and handing over all the resources anyway, but there should be lower demands. There must be an adaptation to the need. You cannot impose a prescription that kills the patient”, he said.

Vieira also defends a “democratization” of the financial institutions created with the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944. According to the minister, there must be a reform in the organizations “so that they can be instruments of support, impulse and debt solutions”.

G20 MEETING

Vieira will host the G20 ministerial meeting. Asked about the focus of the meeting, the minister stated that reform in global governance will be the main theme. Brazil defends the measure to make organizations, such as the UN Security Council, more fair, effective, representative and democratic.

“This is a discussion that will be launched. Each country will speak out and we will collect everything throughout the year. Countries will be able to speak, present their conclusions and positions, and in addition to the G20 member countries, international organizations”, he said.

The Brazilian chancellor stated, however, that there was divergence between countries on the matter. “In the United Nations, there are countries that want it, there are countries that don’t want it, just like in the WTO. I always say that Brazil's weapon is multilateralism”, he said.

According to Vieira, global governance reform will also be discussed in September this year, after the opening of the UN General Assembly. “The novelty of the New York meeting is that it will also be open to countries that are not part of the G20”he said.