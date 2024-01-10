No matter how well you think you can keep a straight face, your partner will definitely notice if you come home drunk. And maybe your car too in the future. Fortunately, because the number of traffic accidents caused by alcohol continues to rise every year. The company Magna is working on a new trick that will soon allow cars to recognize whether the driver is drunk. And that without a breath test.

At the CES fair in Las Vegas, Magna is presenting a system that can tell by looking at your face whether you have had too much to drink. First, an infrared camera looks at things such as distraction, drowsiness and signals from your pupils. For example, the Trimbos Institute writes that your pupils become larger when there is 1.5 to 3 per mille of alcohol in your blood. For this certainty, the gadget does another check.

Also a kind of breath test in the car

There are also sensors around the driver's position that measure how much alcohol and carbon dioxide you exhale. This allows the system to determine whether you have 0.8 per mille or more alcohol in your blood. In the Netherlands this is the maximum for experienced drivers. During the first five years that you have your driver's license, you are not allowed to blow more than 0.2 per mille.

It is not known whether there are already car manufacturers that will incorporate the invention. To emphasize once again how important this is: 25,000 people were fined for driving under the influence. And those are only the road users who are caught. Who knows, maybe one day the company will come up with an addition that looks at extra large pupils, excessive and jaw movement.