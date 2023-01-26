What actually happened to the poet Mario Benedetti was that he only remembered what he wanted to remember. Somewhere he said that he did not suffer from amnesia. His memory discarded bad memories without the need to resort to drugs that erased them.

However, there are times when there is no other option and you have to throw away the first-aid kit so that the trauma does not attack. Because the post-traumatic stress suffered by people who have suffered a negative emotional experience can be alleviated with drugs that prevent the blow of bad memories.

One of them, perhaps the most effective, is propranolol; a preparation of the so-called beta-blockers, that is, those that block the beta receptors for adrenaline and thereby modify the nerve impulse that accompanies the memory of any traumatic event. In other words: the adrenaline that is released in dangerous situations disappears from memory when said drug interferes, thus softening the blow to memory.

Another drug that could be part of the so-called “amnestics” is Gilenya, the name under which fingolimod is marketed, an immunomodulator that works by relaxing the attacks of the immune system on the nervous system in multiple sclerosis. Based on studies conducted with rats, the immunomodulator was found to lessen the rats’ fear of receiving another electric shock, thus reducing their post-traumatic stress.

What can be deduced from all this is that both drugs act in some way on the nervous system, either by reducing the attack of the immune system in the case of fingolimod or the transmission of alertness in the case of propranolol, decreasing the anxiety that surrounds everything. unpleasant memory. With this, the negative impact of the bad memory disappears, turning it into a plain memory.

If we continue along this line, we could ask that, in some way, the same be achieved with good memories, but on the contrary, that is, bring them up to the present without the memory filter dimming them. Put to ask, we could also ask that our good memories could be shared, that other people could live them like in that movie that Christopher Walken and Natalie Wood starred in the early 80s called Project Brainstorm, and about which the scientist Michio Kaku talks. in his book that we will not tire of recommending: The future of our mind (Pocket-size).

As Kaku advances us, this will be possible with an invention similar to the helmet that appears in the aforementioned film, and that from the impulses of the brain captures the sensations experienced by a person; the sensory experience can be enjoyed by other people. The possibilities that open up with a technological advance of this caliber are immense, since anyone will be able to relive the sensations of someone once that someone has died. This would include the emotions of historical figures facing various crossroads and conflicts, as well as the emotions of athletes facing Olympic challenges, going through the intellectual experience of great personalities from literature.

If an invention like this had been possible today, no one would have been reluctant to relive Mario Benedetti’s first creative flash by composing any of his poems.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

