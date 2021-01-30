



Latin America registers an accumulated 18 million infections by Covid-19 and more than a million deaths. The rebound in infections, which exposed the vulnerability of the health system in the region, comes in the middle of the start of vaccination days in various countries. This fact widened the existing inequality gap between the nations of the area, which faces an economic decline of 7.4% in 2020, according to data from the International Monetary Fund, which has led tens of millions of people into poverty.