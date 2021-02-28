Brexit seems to favor the artistic interests of the French capital compared to London, which until 2019 accumulated more than 60% of the transactions of the art sector in Europe. In 2021, as the pandemic allows, up to seven Parisian museums will open their doors and others will undergo major renovations. All this scenario projects an effervescent and optimistic horizon for the Paris of the arts. In this edition we ask ourselves: will Paris once again be the capital of the avant-gardes as it was at the beginning of the 20th century? .