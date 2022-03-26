One month has passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine or, as many leaders have already coined, “Putin’s war”. In this edition of On the Front Page we analyze the figure of this president, an authoritarian man, a great geopolitical and media strategist, with a prototypical image of virility and who promotes the traditional moral values ​​of the Russian nation with a clear determination to regain international weight for his country.

Is the so-called “Putin war” an ideological battle? How many personnel does the war in Ukraine have? What would a victory in this war be for Putin or what could he present as a victory to public opinion of him?

We analyze the figure of the man who has the world on edge, accompanied in this edition by:

– Eusebio Val, correspondent for the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ in France.

– Rafael Cañas, delegate of the EFE agency in Paris.

– Fernando Avakián, expert in post-Soviet space.

– In videoconference, Anna Kowalczyk, professor at the Institute of International Studies of the University of Chile.