From macro farms to low cost flights, going through the electricity bill. Almost all the debates that we can ignite in our current society, even more so since the outbreak of the pandemic, have an unresolved equation in the background that has become the key to any political laboratory. How to combine ecological transition with social justice? How do we not aggravate inequalities and that being “ecolo” is not a privilege of those who can pay for it?

It seems paradoxical to combine social justice and ecology. We know that closing a coal mine means job loss, fighting against intensive agriculture and wanting to limit it also has the effect of restricting the income of producers. So how can one get out of these paradoxes?

In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze some examples from Latin America and Europe to try to provide elements of answers to this great political challenge together with our guests this week:

– Sabine Grandadam, independent journalist who has covered many specific cases in Latin America such as mining and water.

– Olivier Urrutia, political scientist and advisor on political management.

– Lorena Torres Bernardino, researcher at the Institute of Political Sciences of Lyon, focused on water issues.