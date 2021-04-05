A year of pandemic has transformed the cultural sector in two ways. The negative part: staff reductions, theaters and cinemas closed, professionals who have run out of functions or concerts to offer. On the other side, the positive part: many have discovered the importance of culture in confinements as an escape valve from the health crisis. And another positive effect, the leap to digitization that many cultural institutions have experienced. .

