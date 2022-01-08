France picks up the baton of the rotating six-monthly presidency of the European Union and although Macron’s plans are summarized in the objective of achieving a strategically sovereign and autonomous Europe, no one is aware that this presidency fully coincides with the elections in April to choose to the new tenant of the Elysee. For many, Macron’s influence in Europe is now more apparent after the termination of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This semi-annual French presidency takes place in a setting full of meaning where the plans overlap. The European level with the political future of France, crossed by the context of the pandemic, that of the vacuum that Merkel leaves and that of a very ambitious agenda. Is this a turning point for Europe? We analyze all these points in this edition of En Primera Plana together with our guests:

– Marc Bassets, correspondent for ‘El País’ in France.

– Eulalia Rubio, researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute. Specialist in European economic affairs.

– And in duplex, Esther Herrera, RFI correspondent in Brussels.