Ob Cameroon condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine? The 89-year-old President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, did not initially answer a question from a French journalist during the press conference with Emmanuel Macron. He didn’t understand her, said Biya and touched his ear. The journalist took the microphone again to loudly and clearly question the President about the Ukraine war. Biya shook her head again. Then President Emmanuel Macron, who was standing next to him behind the desk, repeated the question.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

The scene is emblematic of the first tour of Africa in Macron’s second term, as France looks to counter Russia’s growing influence in its former pré-carré (backyard). From now on, people in the Elysée Palace are willing to show a certain leniency to autocratic rulers. It was a warning sign that 25 African countries did not want to condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in the UN vote. Cameroon and Benin stayed away from the vote.

Cameroon maintains diplomatic relations with many countries, Biya meanwhile tried to trivialize the rapprochement with Moscow. The cooperation agreement with Russia has expired and was therefore renewed in the spring. The trip by the Cameroonian defense minister to Moscow in April had “no connection to the war”. “Russia does not need Cameroon,” said Biya, “in Africa there are many countries that have relations with Russia.” Then he asked to repeat the next question. “Do you condemn the war in Ukraine?” asked the journalist. “Of course,” said Biya. “Cameroon is feeling the effects of the war, the galloping inflation, the grain prices,” he said. People are worried. Everything must be done to end hostilities. “We must accelerate the end of the conflict,” said the Cameroonian President.

Macron: RT is not journalism

This obviously did not go far enough for his guest from France. Macron spoke at the Presidential Palace in Yaoundé about “stupid stuff” (“carabistouilles”) being spread by Russian propaganda organs in Africa. “Some claim that European sanctions are at the root of the African food crisis. That’s totally wrong. Both food and energy have become Russian weapons of war,” Macron said. Russia is present on the African continent in two ways. There are diplomatic relations that a great power maintains. But also a “hybrid presence” that increasingly threatens European, but also African interests.



Macron named the propaganda organs RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik, which had been sanctioned by the EU and are now increasing their activities in Africa. “I find it difficult to speak of journalism. The voice of Russia and disinformation are being spread in this way,” Macron said. In addition, there were Russian interventions by means of Wagner militias, which promised protection to weakened rulers and made them pay dearly for this in raw materials. The deployment of these Russian mercenaries in Mali and the Central African Republic is worrying. Biya listened to Macron’s criticism of Russia without moving.





