The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said he believes that the union tax will not return. “I would say that the tax, like the tax, does not come back either through the Supreme Court or through Congress,” he said during an interview with Free Channelfrom the Rede Bandeirantesshown on the night of this Sunday, 14.

“With the end of the union tax, I believe that if you have a contribution from the workers, based on the decisions of the workers in the assembly, naturally a group of unions will disappear due to the lack of representation. It only justifies having a contribution if there is a counterpart, a provision of service so that workers are convinced to make this contribution”, he said.

According to the minister, the vast majority of trade union centrals already understood that this should not be the path for the debate. When commenting on the subject, the minister also stated that he does not see the need for ten trade union centrals in the country. He advocated finding a merger and incorporation mechanism. “There is no point in quantifying and reducing the quality of the negotiation process.”

“What should happen, and I think it’s important that it happens, because that’s what happens in all developed countries, is the strengthening of unions based on their capacity for negotiation and representation. I tell the centrals that there is no need to have ten centrals in Brazil, there is no union ideology to have ten centrals in Brazil, as there is no ideology to have 50 parties”, he said.

Dismissal without just cause

The minister also commented on the proceedings before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention that deals with unfair dismissal. According to him, the convention is not a problem for companies. “What companies cannot do is mass layoffs without justifying it to society,” he said. Marinho stated that it is not up to the Supreme Court to address the issue and stated that the competence belongs to the National Congress.