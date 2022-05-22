A retired couple found dead, the murder-suicide hypothesis is investigated

They were found, on the evening of May 21, a Spinela fraction of Hagia Sophiain the province of Forlì-Cesena, the lifeless bodies of a retired couple. Sixty-year-old wife and husband hadn’t been giving news to their children for two days. These, after the insistent phone calls to the parents, warned and alerted the local authorities, who intervened shortly after.

THE carabinieri of the post spoke together with colleagues from the operational and mobile radio unit of Meldola and ai fire fighters and they discovered the corpses, which lay lifeless in the bed killed by gun shots. The most accredited hypothesis by the investigators is that it was a murder-suicide.

Retired spouses found lifeless were called: Paolo Neri of 67 years old and Stafania Platania 65 years old, both had been employees of the Senate. The mayor of Santa Sofia, Daniele Valbonesicomments toHANDLE the tragic discovery: “We are not used to facts like this. I didn’t know them personally but I know they weren’t resident in Hagia Sophia. They were in the past when, and now they had a second home here for several years. I talked to some neighbors but so far nothing strange has emerged ”.

