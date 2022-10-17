Last week, Japan resumed allowing visitors from dozens of countries to enter without visas, ending some of the world’s strictest border restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help revitalize the economy and reap some benefits from the yen’s slide to its lowest level in decades.

And Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Shipping Business, which also operates a travel agency, recorded the largest gain among the Nikkei index companies, with its shares rising 6.61 percent. Shares of its peer Mitsui OSK Lines rose 3.76 percent.

Index movements

After a significant decline of the Japanese Nikkei index from the psychological barrier of 27000 points in the beginning of trading, it closed down 1.16 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, recording 26,775.79 points.

The broader Topix index fell 0.98 percent.

On Friday, the Nikkei recorded the biggest daily percentage gain since March 17.

“We expect more flexibility in the market today in reaction to that,” Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, told reporters, adding that Friday’s US consumer sentiment data pushed stock prices further lower.

More than an impact on the index was the decline in growth shares, as shares of the online medical services company M3 fell by 3.9 percent, followed by shares of Fast Retail Ltd., down 1.28%, and SoftBank Group shares fell by 1.79 percent.

And supermarkets were among the best performers on the Nikkei index. Shares of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings jumped 4.48 percent, while Takashimaya Ltd. shares 3.16 percent, and J-Front retailer shares 2.14 percent.

“We believe the outlook for a recovery in domestic demand continues… You may see in the news on TV this weekend footage of baggage foreigners buying in bulk, partly because of the weak yen,” Sawada said.

Railroad and airline stocks also rose.

The shares of air, land and sea transport companies were the only ones that rose among the sectors of the Topix index.

Among the 225 companies on the Nikkei index, 37 stocks rose, 183 declined, and five were unchanged.