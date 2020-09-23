In connection with the strengthening of the coronavirus pandemic in the world The World Health Organization (WHO) is becoming more “malleable” in terms of the means allowed for the treatment of a dangerous disease.

In particular, the other day WHO approved protocol for the third phase of clinical trials of herbal medicines.

“The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union Commission on Social Affairs, approved the protocol and terms of reference for the third phase of clinical trials of herbal medicines for the treatment of Covid-19.”, – the message says on the WHO website.

At the same time, Prosper Tumusiim, Head of Universal Health Coverage at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, noted that, like other areas of medicine, validated science is the only basis for safe and effective therapies from traditional medicine. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, like the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, highlighted the need to strengthen health systems and accelerate research and development programs, including in traditional medicine.

In particular, we can talk about testing the “healing drink” Covid-Organics (CVO), which was developed by specialists from the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (Madagascar) based on wormwood, a large genus of herbaceous or semi-shrub plants of the Aster family. It is already being used to treat malaria.

Madagascar became the first country a few months ago to offer the use of Covid-Organics for patients with coronavirus – President Andri Radzuelina came up with the idea to conduct research on this drug, but he was greeted with disbelief in the scientific world. Now, the attitude towards them has obviously changed due to the need for a result.

The third phase of clinical trials is critical to fully assess the safety and efficacy of a new drug. At a later stage, the research will also provide recommendations for the continuation, modification or termination of the tests, which will follow after the assessment of the data by experts.

According to Tumusiim, if medicines from the field of traditional medicine are safe and effective, the World Health Organization will recommend to establish their accelerated large-scale production.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that introduced in July by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health into the protocol for the treatment of coronavirus disease the steroid drug dexamethasone has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the treatment of patients suffering from oxygen deprivation.

