The philosopher of love Pärttyli Rinne fell in love with his future wife at first sight. As a result, he began to explore love. Now Rinne talks about how love affects our brains and how we can feel love even for a cup of coffee.

Rthe stuttering is more like two monkeys stocking each other than Cupid with his arrow.

Do you understand what I mean?

Philosopher of love Pärttyli Slope trying to explain what kind of image he thinks is condensed into.

“I see the physical warmth and transmission of mammals closer to the core of the concept and idea of ​​love than erotic infatuation,” he continues.

Metaphor of monkeys also refers to evolution and the whole history of primates, and now Rinne speaks of philosophy:

“It’s theoretically more curative than a single cultural representation, like Cupid, which comes from the theme of Eros and is, I understand, related to Roman culture.”

Rinne is a philosopher with a doctorate in Immanuel Kant’s conceptions of love, but also a playwright, screenwriter and author who graduated from the Theater Academy.

He is currently working as a coordinating researcher on a project at Aalto University’s Department of Neuroscience and Medical Technology. There, she explores what different love-related experiences feel like and how they affect a person’s brain function.

Snug, a woman wearing a purple yoga outfit walking across a bright and airy lobby. Insensitive staring at the woman. A desire that is far too bare and inappropriate.

This is the style Slope describes The birth of love in his book (Counterweight 2021) the moment he first saw his future wife. It happened just over fifteen years ago at the Theater Academy.

The description sounds like love at first glance, but Rinne isn’t sure if he believes that.

“Falling in love at first sight is a more boring thought, but perhaps more truthful.”

The fierce, sexual feelings of attachment in the early stages attract people. Love is perhaps what holds us together in the long run, says Rinne.

However, his own falling in love was one of the impulses that Rinne wanted to dedicate his life to exploring love.

Love is not consolation. It is light.

Philosopher Simone Weilin the quote is framed on the bedroom wall of the Slope family home.

Love feels like it is being transmitted by light. It is more about opening up than comforting. That is what the quote for Slope means.

The history of shock lyricism has emptied the workshop of questions that could be posed to a philosopher of love. Who invented love or what is lovelike popper Haddaway concisely in the 1990s.

Before the philosopher answers the questions, he wants to define a little:

The word love is used in many senses, only one of which is love as an emotion. Love can also refer to an event of interaction between two beings. Sometimes it is even used as a synonym for sex. Often love describes a longer-term relationship, not just a feeling.

On the slope, love as an emotion means warmth, well-being, benevolence, openness, tolerance, and ideally respect and a desire to consider the other.

So not the obsessive gratification of the shock texts.

Sometimes love is considered a destructive force that only causes sadness and horror, Rinne points out. However, the perception is not very common.

“Is the feeling of love mixed with other attitudes, in a relationship with a desire to own, for example,” Rinne ponders.

When talk about love, most commonly talk about feeling for a romantic partner or your own children.

Studies have asked people to list different types of love. Dozens or even hundreds of items have accumulated in the lists, which can be, for example, a love for a pet or nature.

Rinne believes that the human mind is so flexible that love can be felt anywhere.

“If I’m looking for a loving feeling about myself, I can even direct it to a cup of coffee, even if it seems absurd.”

Even the use of language allows expressions like “I love books”. Even on the slopes, it’s natural to say he loves his friends.

“Sometimes before, you might have been asked what you mean by that, if you want to go into a polyamorous relationship with your friends. Maybe that’s what generations are changing. ”

Popular song it is right that the feelings of love are concentrated in the body, especially in the breast area, according to research.

“It’s probably related to the fact that feelings of love cause changes in heart rate and heart rate,” says Rinne.

However, activation of the breast area decreases as we move to the more abstract forms of love. Such are, for example, the love of strangers or the love of philosophers for wisdom.

They are felt more in the head area. Maybe because they are thought to be more intelligent, Rinne says.

If I myself had been thinking hard about my spouse and child right now, Rinne would have done the same, but our brain images would hardly have reddened the same point.

“Without necessarily brain activity, looking at emotion would not be able to classify individual brains.”

When there are enough subjects whose results are averaged, common lines begin to emerge.

That’s it love I could never have imagined.

It’s a common saying from the mouth of an older person.

What exactly is a mythical parental love for a child?

It has been little studied in neuroscience, says Rinne. However, it seems that “neural patterns” are quite similar when a person is shown photographs of a romantic partner as when mothers are shown images of their own children.

“The areas of the so-called reward system will be activated.”

There are some differences. The nervous system responses to maternal love seem to correspond a little more to the kind of altruistic or selfless love that nuns experience for those they help.

Slope himself had twins with his wife twelve years ago. In his book, he also returns to the harsh everyday life of a twin baby, with the apartment sometimes resembling a toilet.

For my part, parental love has been an increase in love, Rinne describes.

“I felt that the more I was able to interact with the babies, the more natural it became to love. As little talk and words began to come, feelings of love intensified. ”

Can you to truly love one’s neighbor?

“The really short answer is that you can,” says Rinne.

Then it needs to be clarified again. The latter actually refers to the farthest in post-Christian discourse.

It is natural to care about the closest: family and friends. The more distant people are thought, the more indifferent they become.

However, there can also be moments of positive interaction with strangers, says Rinne.

American psychologist Barbara Fredrickson talks about the micro moments of love and the resonance of positivity.

“You even go to the cafe and smile at each other with the waitress. You will share a few seconds of micro-momentum. We can have these with strangers. ”

Loving attitudes towards the unknown can also be refined.

The slope itself has discovered breathing and imagery exercises in recent years, often referred to as meditation.

The Buddhist tradition speaks of loving kindness.

The mind first sends a sense of love to someone close to them, but during the exercise the circle is expanded. In the end, a sense of benevolent love is sent in the mind to all beings.

“Scientific research shows that doing exercises like this on a regular basis significantly increases the presence of positive emotions in life.”

When explores love, is in danger of becoming a compartmentalized hippie or, on the other hand, a relationship therapist.

The slope is neither. He emphasizes “critical, rational thinking of love that is as consistent with the scientific worldview”.

He considers the ideas of peace and love of the hippie movement sensible. However, the movement became tired and marginalized. Perhaps because, in principle, the position was so strongly excluded from society.

The slope comes from a bourgeois family from Töölö. He spent much of his youth in gangs of art students.

He has never lived in communal or experimental interpersonal systems.

“My own interpersonal history is more traditional.”

Also The Ukrainian war has made the mediation district visible. The horrors go far under the skin of the Finns when they happen near Europe and the attacker is Finland’s border neighbor.

Instead, the Syrian war, which has lasted for more than a decade, is thought to take place “as if somewhere far away,” Rinne ponders.

The war researcher has not made the love researcher think that “weld, this love was an illusion”.

Vice versa. For an even greater reason, love should be better understood so that it is rooted deeper into human existence, says Rinne.

In his view, alongside religions, there is a need for a non-religious thinking of love worldwide.

“It could meet the moral and spiritual needs of those who do not feel the story of God so close to themselves.”

In addition, the ideas of kindness and love would be important to refine in early childhood education.

“In the long run, it’s a way to influence how we humans are with each other and with this planet. This work should be done especially with the little ones. ”

Of love the opposites are anger, fear, and indifference, says Rinne.

In anger, you actively oppose contact and understanding with another. Fear rules out the possibility of meaningful interaction. The indifferent does not even notice that the other exists.

Without attention, there is no love.

Love is not just a feeling but also commitment, decision making and action.

“It’s about persevering to give benevolent attention to something. What you really invest and spend your time on is maybe what you love. ”

A 42-year-old philosopher, author, screenwriter and playwright.

Master of Theater Arts. Doctor of Philosophy.

A book on Kant’s conception of love, published on the basis of his dissertation. He also wrote the novel The Last Word on the Philosophical-Psychological Development of a Boy Ending in School Death.

Made drama for Yle since 2005. The most recent work in the listening series Philosophers ’Love Stories, which deals with the feminist history of philosophy.

Lives in Helsinki with his wife and twin sons.

“A meditation exercise of loving kindness. The effects are better when you exercise regularly. ”

This is how you do a meditation exercise of loving kindness. 1. Take a comfortable position in a quiet place and close your eyes. Focus for a few minutes to feel your own inhalation and exhalation. If your thoughts wander during exercise, always return attention gently to your breathing. 2. Bring to mind a creature that is easy for you to love (e.g., a partner, child, pet, or friend). Focus on the warm and bright sense of caring that the creature evokes in you. Hope for her security, happiness, health and a life full of love. You can repeat 2-4 key wishes in your mind. 3. Next, expand your feelings to someone who is not as close to you (e.g., a colleague, a distant relative, a convenience store cashier, etc.). Focus on wishing him the above. You can also try to extend the circle of your love to someone with whom you are having difficulty. 4. Let more and more people and beings flow into your mind while maintaining a sense of loving kindness. Focus on wishing the above things to all beings. 5. Finally, bring attention back to yourself. Also allow yourself to rest as a subject of feelings of love and hope for good for yourself. Consider how you could maintain and reinforce the positive emotions that the exercise evokes in your daily life.

PUBLISHED ON APRIL 29, 2022