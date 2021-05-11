Are we aware of what the health authorities say, keep away from danger, relieve ourselves of grievances and ward off our families’ distress?

Global and local bodies warn, and warn of the danger of indulgence, vulgarity, ignorance, and stubbornness, because such behaviors may lead to perdition, and make life bitter if not a path to annihilation.

On Eid there is eagerness, there is joy, and there is eagerness to reach those we love, and this is a human habit since eternity, and the Emirates is distinguished by this tradition on its religious holidays that the councils of intimacy and warmth are open, and this is a lovely characteristic, but because the difficult circumstance that the whole world is going through, imposes Everyone should avoid the danger of mixing, and avoid the dilemma of opening Eid councils on their shutters, because such behavior means losing hopes to get rid of the epidemic, victory over its painful pandemic, and return to the normal path of life, and all that our health institutions strive for is to search for the safest path leading to To the wellness and health of people.

The state has invested millions in order to provide all that people enjoy a happy life and everything that allows them to live comfortably and well-being, we are a society of happiness, but all these efforts will fail if the absurdists continue their recklessness and surrender to reckless desires that are useless but more injuries. Bleeding, more money waste to fight disease.

Countries will not be able to emerge from the abyss of Coronavirus unless everyone cooperates, cooperates, and stands with awareness, sophistication, and acumen to resist this raging disease, and break its teeth by responding to the media shouts launched by the health institution, which alert people to take all precautions to prevent infection, And protection from the evils of the most deadly, vicious epidemics.

We can enjoy Eid, and we can communicate with our loved ones, and there are modern means and techniques that have made it easier for people and facilitated their ways to achieve wishes, so there is no need to take the most difficult and dangerous paths, and the issue is a matter of patience, thoughtfulness, patience, and deliberation, and this pandemic is if we are patient with it, and we abide by They will settle, and other pests and pests will disappear.

We only need souls that do not become impatient with precautions, do not close the doors of hope, and do not block the path of optimism into our lives.

We need minds that are not deterred from joy, nor too ignorant.

We need hearts that love life without cutting the wings of reality, tearing up its sails, and drowning its ships in oceans of frustration, spoilage, sagging and blowing up, oppression and eclipse.

May God protect our country from everything that stutters, from everything that is troubled, and from everything that causes worry and harm.