The proportion of patients with the Omicron coronavirus strain among those studied by the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia is 76% of the total number of COVID-19 cases. This was announced on January 12 by the head of the agency Veronika Skvortsova.

“Yesterday and today we see a rather pronounced dominance of Omicron over other lines, primarily Delta. For example, for yesterday’s figure in our, I want to emphasize this, the cohort, which is recruited – 76% of “Omicron”, – she said in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24”…

Earlier that day, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 698 cases of the Omicron strain had been detected in Russia, most of them were recorded in the Moscow region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that the Sputnik V vaccine, apparently, works more efficiently than other drugs against the Omicron strain.

He added that against the backdrop of a possible increase in the incidence of COVID-19 associated with the Omicron strain, it is necessary to prepare the Russian hospital network and industry, as well as to increase the rate of vaccination and testing.

Six drugs against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N and the Sputnik M adolescent vaccine.

