The strength of the Indian Air Force is going to increase further amid the escalation of the LAC with China. In the first week of November, 3-4 Rafale fighter jets will arrive in the air force camp at Ambala, Haryana. This will be the second consignment of Rafael coming to India from France. Earlier, on 28 July, the first consignment of five Rafale aircraft arrived in India, which was officially inducted into the fleet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 September.

A government source told news agency ANI – The second consignment of 3-4 Rafale aircraft is reaching India from France in the first week of November, and preparations are being made in the country to reach it.

“After the induction of these fighters, in the present situation, 8-9 fighter aircraft will be with the Indian Air Force, which will be operational in the next few days,” he said. Rafale fighter jets have already been operationalized and have been deployed in the struggling area of ​​Ladakh within a very short time.

Under the annual routine meeting, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) Air Vice Marshal N. An Indian Air Force team headed by Tiwari is currently in France to review the project. Indian pilots are training in France and will complete this phase of training by March 2021.

On behalf of the Indian Air Force, one squadron each of Rafale fighter jets will be stationed at Ambala Cantonment in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal. In September 2016, India signed 36 fighter Rafale aircraft with the French government and Dassold Aviation for 7.8 billion euros (about 59 thousand crores rupees) to meet the urgent needs on the eastern and west front.

Five of Rafale’s fighter jets were inducted in Ambala in the presence of French Defense Minister Frances Pari and India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria.

