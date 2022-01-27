from Elena Meli

The eating habits of childhood (starting with breastfeeding), the physical activity practiced in youth and the education received protect against many pathologies decades later. But it is always possible to change course and recover

TO age well it starts from the cradle. Indeed, even earlier: even the health conditions of our mother before and during the pregnancy they are decisive for what will become of us as old people. The probability of several future ailments, in fact, is decided in large part by very young ones, in the first thousand days ranging from conception to about two years of life. This was explained by the experts recently gathered for the Healthy Aging Week 2021 organized by the Ferrero Foundation, dedicated to living a third age in health and well-being. In order for us to be possible, apparently we need not only the intervention of the geriatricians, but also gods pediatricians and gynecologists, given that in those first thousand days we play around 70 percent of our future health, explained Sergio Pecorelli, president of the Lorenzini Foundation in Milan – New York. The “programming” of the fetus depends on the maternal behaviors: the environment in which gestation is experienced turns on or off the different genes and this has an impact on the probability of undergoing numerous chronic diseases. The stress of the mother, for example, is a very important factor for the health of the child even after decades.

Pregnant For example, some researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles have shown that the stress suffered by the mother before and during pregnancy is associated with a tendency of the cells and tissues of the offspring to age more rapidly: the telomeres, or caps that they close the chromosomes and shorten as the cell ages, they are shorter in the children of women under pressure. All this translates into a sort of downhill highway for an early third age, which leads, among other things, to developing metabolic or cardiovascular pathologies ahead of time, also decreasing life expectancy. At any age, however, the trajectory of aging can be changed to reduce the probability of disease, Pecorelli specifies. Even if those who start well halfway through the work, therefore, there is always a way and time to intervene. The sooner it is done better, as Carlo Agostoni, professor of pediatrics at the University of Milan, adds: For example, it has become clear that an anomalous acceleration of growth in the first months and years of life has negative effects in the long term, increasing the risk of obesity and coronary heart disease in adults and the elderly. true for babies who are born over four pounds in weight, who have had one rapid growth in utero (often due to maternal diabetes that appeared while waiting, ed), but also for those who are born too young due to maternal malnutrition during gestation and therefore have to quickly regain weight after birth; or, again, for those who put on a lot of weight due to excessive nutrition in the early years.

The benefits of breastfeeding The solution? L'breastfeeding, maintaining at least one or two feedings a day until the baby is one year old: it has positive effects on the health of the newborn and then for life, because for example it is also associated with a higher IQ. Breast milk also seems to be able to prevent sarcopenia, or the decrease in muscle mass typical of the third age, which involves greater fragility: the correlation between breastfeeding and better muscle mass evident up to adulthood. How and how much you eat as a newborn and little more therefore counts for a lot, but luckily the games do not end in the first thousand days: as specified by Francesco Landi, president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics, The degree of development of bone mass at the end growth, for example, the basis from which the decline begins which can lead to osteoporosis and therefore to falls, fractures and the resulting fragility: it is therefore important to achieve good bone mass starting from the age of development with good habits, from exercise to balanced diet.

Sport and education A healthy lifestyle in childhood and adolescence therefore lays the foundations for being strong elderly because, as Matteo Cesari, professor of geriatrics at the University of Milan, adds, the more you accumulate well-being when you are young, the better you get older. The most correct approach is that which considers aging as a process that takes place from birth onwards. 40 percent of cases of dementia for example attributable to modifiable risk factors acting throughout the life span. Improving the level of education in the first few decades, for example, would eliminate 7 per cent of cases of dementia, another 8 per cent would disappear if hearing was not lost in middle age, 5 per cent would not be there by quitting smoking and 4 per cent. percent if depression or social isolation were overcome. Each risk factor can have a greater or lesser effect on the health of the elderly depending on the moment in which it occurs and the time for which it is maintained, for this reason a general perspective is needed. Furthermore, even the now elderly person must be evaluated in his entirety, for the overall history he had, so as to offer personalized interventions of treatment and further prevention, notes Cesari.

Changing habits In essence, it means having an examination of conscience and asking oneself, for example, if you drank too much alcohol when you were young, because a consistent use by the age of thirty has a very negative effect on health in the following years; or assess if and when you started to have high blood pressure or developed diabetes, because if it happened around the age of forty or fifty, having to live with these problems for a long time could increase the risk of dementia. There is no need to be alarmed, but to intervene by changing habits or taking action to eliminate what can compromise a peaceful old age: after childhood and youth, even in adulthood a lot can be done to become healthy elderly. An opportune moment to be able to change course effectively around the age of 40 (see right, ed), but it is never too late to regain good habits because, as Landi concludes, moving enough and having a healthy diet, for example, also helps those who already have to deal with frailty, because it can reduce it or even eliminate it. Therefore, never be discouraged, you can always do something to stay or go back on your own.