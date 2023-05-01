President went to the religious celebration in honor of the worker in ABC Paulista at least 5 times from 2003 to 2010

In his first 2 terms, from 2003 to 2010, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) used to celebrate the 1st of May –the date on which Labor Day is celebrated– by participating in the mass in honor of the worker in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista. The region is considered the political cradle of the PT (Workers’ Party).

In 8 years, Lula has attended mass at the Igreja Matriz de São Bernardo do Campo at least 5 times since he assumed the Presidency of the Republic. The petista already used to go to the ceremony even before becoming chief executive. The 1st time he did not attend the event on that date was when he received family members in Brasília and chose to spend the holiday at the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency.

As in this year –in which Lula’s presence is expected in an act of union centrals in the central region of São Paulo– in 2006, the president went to the “Labor Day party”, organized by the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and held on Avenida Paulista. In 2005, Lula also announced the same measure released for this May 1st: the readjustment of the minimum wage above inflation (previously, to R$300; ​​now, to R$1,320).

In 2010, the last year as president until his election in 2022, the Chief Executive attended another act with trade union centrals in São Paulo. On the occasion, he asked for votes for the then pre-candidate for the Presidency, Dilma Rousseff (PT).

This year, Lula’s agenda does not foresee any commitment related to the mass held at ABC Paulista. According to the latest survey PowerDatethe Lula government has a high approval rating among Catholics (58%), while only 31% of evangelicals are satisfied with the PT’s administration.

