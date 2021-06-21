The court’s decision was based on Article 8 of its Law No. 17 of 1959, “without prejudice to the guarantees of a fair trial and the right of defense,” according to what the Petra news agency reported.

In its first session, the court heard 5 witnesses of the Public Prosecution, two of whom were in attendance, and the other three had their testimonies read during the session, in the case in which the former Minister of Planning, International Cooperation and Finance, Basem Awadallah, and Sheriff “Abdul Rahman Hassan” Zaid Hussein are being tried.

The court read the indictment against the two defendants, and then began to listen to the witnesses of the Public Prosecution, and the two defendants said that they were not guilty of the charges against them, in the session that lasted for about 4 hours.

The indictment issued against the defendants by the court’s attorney general included the two felony charges of inciting to oppose the existing political regime in the Kingdom jointly, contrary to the provisions of Article 1/149 of Penal Code No. 16 of 1960 and its amendments, and in accordance with Article 76 of the same law.

They were charged with a felony of carrying out acts that endanger the safety and security of society and cause sedition jointly in violation of the provisions of Articles 2 and 7 on (i) of the Prevention of Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006 and its amendments, and in the light of Article 7 / f of the same law, possession of a narcotic substance with the intent to abuse it and substance Narcotics, contrary to the provisions of Article 9 / A of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 23 of 2016 which is assigned to the second defendant.

And Petra news agency stated that the Jordanian State Security Court decided to adjourn the session to Tuesday.