Kareena surprised everyone Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first pregnancy was special for her, she has been an inspiration to many women as well. When Kareena had Taimur in her stomach, she had not taken a break from her work at all and she used to work a lot. There was a lot of discussion in the media about Kareena’s work. Kareena Kapoor had been working till the last quarter of her pregnancy and everyone was surprised to see her working.

How does body change feel Kareena further says, ‘This made me think about how women feel about the changes in the body after delivery and how they deal with it. It may be that they feel as if their world is coming to an end or that they do not have the confidence to come back to shape and reduce the fat, it seems like a dream. Also read: Follow these diet tips by Kareena Kapoor if you want a child like Timur

Prepare yourself before becoming pregnant Kareena says that she started to keep herself healthy not only after becoming pregnant, but also many years ago. Kareena used to keep her body healthy and fit before planning a wedding or for a child. Kareena says that she could work till the last month of pregnancy because her body was already healthy. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second child is coronial, know what it means

Pregnancy is not a disease Kareena says that pregnancy is a phase, not a disease. Do not let any person around you feel that pregnant woman is inferior in any form. You have to take care of your diet and neutrients, but do not stop living your life. Kareena says, I also used to give advice to everyone in pregnancy that what to do and what not to eat and what to eat? Emotionally it is quite difficult. You should not stop doing anything in pregnancy, but should enjoy this beautiful time. ‘ Remember that you are becoming a mother, bringing a new life, not sick. ‘ Also read: Like Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, do this work to get pregnancy glow

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mother for the second time and this time too, she is doing a lot of work like her first pregnancy. Becoming a mother for the first time is something special and different for every woman and Kareena Kapoor also told how she felt when she became a mother for the first time.