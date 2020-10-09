Kareena’s pregnancy craving Perhaps it will be difficult for you to believe that Kareena Kapoor had craving to eat bitter gourd at the time of Taimur. Kareena used to feel like eating bitter gourd again and again which is really a very different thing. Kareena says that she loved the taste of it.

How did you eat bitter gourd Kareena says that whenever she wanted to eat bitter gourd during pregnancy, people used to ask them to eat some sugar by adding some sugar on it so that the bitterness of the bitter gourd would reduce but they did not like it. Kareena liked the bitter and bitter taste of bitter gourd.

Benefits of bitter gourd in pregnancy Bitter gourd contains folate which helps to protect the infant from neural tube deficient. The fiber present in it keeps the stomach full for a long time. This reduces craving for high calorie and junk food. This vegetable also helps you stay slim in pregnancy. Bitter gourd has anti-diabetic properties and can protect a pregnant woman from gestational diabetes. In addition, bitter gourd contains iron, niacin, potassium, pantothenic acid, zinc, pyridoxine, magnesium and manganese. All these nutrients help in fetal development. Also read: Know in which month craving starts

What quantity of bitter gourd should be eaten Eating more bitter gourd in pregnancy is not right, but you can eat it occasionally by changing it a little bit. You can drink bitter gourd juice once or twice a week, but do not drink more than this. Eating more bitter gourd than two cups at a time is not right. You can eat bitter gourd in small quantities in lunch and dinner.

Bebo’s normal craving Apart from eating bitter gourd, Kareena also wanted to eat sweets. They had a desire to eat Indian sweets instead of pastries and cakes. Kareena used to eat homemade semolina pedas and gram flour ladoos which are very beneficial for health. Also read: Eating more bitter gourd in pregnancy will harm

Kareena used to do overwriting Talking about her pregnancy diet, Kareena says that everyone thought she was overwriting but it was not so. Kareena’s dietician Rujuta Devekar helped her a lot in her diet control. Rujuta used to tell Kareena what to eat and what to avoid during the day. So this was the experience of the first pregnancy for Kareena. Now Kareena Kapoor is going to be a mother for the second time and let me tell you that craving like before in second pregnancy is not necessary. Also read: Which month of pregnancy begins with Craving?

