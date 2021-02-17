In the first precedent in the world … Britain acknowledges the experience of exposing volunteers to Corona disease

Britain became the first country in the world, today, Wednesday, to give the green light to human challenge experiments in which volunteers will be deliberately exposed to Covid-19 disease to promote research into the disease caused by the emerging corona virus.

The scientists who made the plans told reporters in a press briefing that the experiment, scheduled to begin within a month, will involve up to 90 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30. The volunteers will be exposed to the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection.

The volunteers will be examined for any potential health risks before they are allowed to participate, and they will remain in quarantine, as medical staff will closely monitor them for at least 14 days in a specialized unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

“The absolute priority of course is the safety of volunteers … None of us wants to do that if there is any concrete risk,” said Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, who is co-leading the project with the UK government’s vaccination team and H Vivo. ».