In the first major joint venture of the year, the Banking Association (AB) and the four business chambers of the sector that encompasses 103,000 workers closed this Thursday night a 29% salary increase by 2021, in line with what the Government wants.

The climb will be in three sections: 11.5% in January, 11.5% in April and 6% as of August 1confirmed the guild.

The agreement also includes an update of the 2.1% pending 2020

The parties established salary reviews in September and November, and a starting salary (including profit sharing) of almost $ 92 thousand in January, of $ 101 thousand in April and of $ 106 thousand in August.

“Once again the banks closed a great peer, generating advance rights. We did it without conflicts and strengthening our rights “, celebrated the Secretary General of the Banking Association, Sergio Palazzo, from his Twitter account.

Once again, the banks closed a large joint venture, generating advance rights.

We did it without conflict and guaranteeing our rights.

Thank you all! – Sergio Omar Palazzo (@SergioOPalazzo) February 5, 2021

The agreement was reached after the previous day’s meeting at the Labor Ministry failed and the union declared itself on a “state of alert.”

The Government is growing concern about the rise in prices. In that framework, Alberto Fernandez will meet next week with unions and businessmen. The objective is to implement a price and salary agreement, which has been delayed since the beginning of the administration.

Inflation of 4% in December and the rise in food in recent weeks set off the alarms in the Casa Rosada. So they try align increases with the level of salaries.

Find that both variables are around the 29% inflation officially projected for 2021.

Both Minister Martín Guzmán and Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Cecilia Todesca, agreed on Wednesday in stating that “there will be no caps” in joint ventures, but the agreement of the banks complies with the official guidelines and sets a benchmark for other sectors who will face their salary negotiations in the coming weeks.

LP