Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo has 2 minutes and 25 seconds in the electoral schedule; vice Marta did not participate in the video

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) received a visit from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva at his home in the first electoral campaign program aired this Friday (Aug 30, 2024). The PSOL member lives with his family in Campo Limpo, in the south of the capital of São Paulo.

Sitting at the table with coffee and cake, Lula talks about his support for Boulos. The president says that, for him, the candidate is “without a shadow of a doubt” the most qualified among the opponents.

Boulos is grateful and said it is an honor to have Lula and Janja in his home and to count on the president’s support.

“We want to get there next year, and with your support, as president of Brazil, make this city more just and humane. We don’t want to let the richest city in Brazil have so much poverty, so many people thrown away, treated as if they weren’t people. We want to go back to being the city of opportunities that welcomed the migrant from the Northeast who came by truck, became a metalworker and became president of Brazil.”declared Boulos to Lula.

The candidate’s campaign video is 2 minutes and 25 seconds long. Watch:

Finally, Lula said that the candidate for vice-mayor Marta Suplicy (PT) has a lot of experience. “So, combining the vigor and strength of a young man with the experience of a successful woman. This will be an extraordinary combination to improve the lives of the people of São Paulo.”said the president. Marta did not participate in the first commercial of the campaign.

Electoral propaganda

The mandatory electoral schedule for the first round of the municipal elections began this Friday (August 30). Electoral legislation determines that open television and radio channels must have 90 minutes to broadcast the pieces until October 3. The election will be held on October 6 throughout the national territory.