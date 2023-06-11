The indictment, which was published on Friday, includes 37 charges, including “illegal retention of information related to national security,” “obstructing the work of the judiciary,” and providing “false testimony.”

And with these federal charges against him for keeping government documents, the former Republican president puts the country before the possibility of a winning candidate entering the White House while he is still facing charges, or running the government from prison.

Trump faces another federal investigation for his role in congressional events on January 2021., 2021. Media reports expect him to be charged with extortion and conspiracy in Georgia in August over the billionaire’s attempt to overturn the election results there.

What did Trump say?

Trump said during a Republican convention in Georgia:

The Democratic Party is the party of false information.

Polls show my popularity is rising.

Biden is trying to imprison his political opponent to avoid confronting me.

Nobody asks about the files of the Biden son scandal.

The Democrats are trying to accuse me of treason, and they won’t succeed.

We will face fraud and forgery in the upcoming elections.

The charges against me will not prevent me from continuing the path to the White House.

I pledge to defeat Biden and I will not stop standing up for the American people.

We will make the United States great again.

We face many threats around the world.

Today’s event comes days before Trump is due to appear in a Miami court on Tuesday for the first hearing in the case.

According to the indictment, the documents Trump took included “information related to the defense capabilities of the United States and foreign countries, and the US nuclear programs.” This information also relates to “potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies in the event of a military attack,” as well as “plans for a possible response to a foreign attack.”

The charges, brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is tasked with independently overseeing the investigation, carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison each.