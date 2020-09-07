While many economic sectors have collapsed in recent months, the coronavirus crisis has whetted the appetites of those who speculate on the stock market. And some of them have hit the jackpot by betting on biotechnology or digital companies.

It is March 14, 2020, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in France is just starting to increase exponentially and the country has not yet exceeded 100 deaths linked to the coronavirus. Edouard Philippe, then Prime Minister, is about to announce the closure of cafes, restaurants and cinemas, three days before the country is confined. On YouTube appears a video titled Coronavirus: the stock market opportunity of the decade. Sylvain March, a young independent trader, gives his advice. “I am going to give you advice to take advantage of the current situation on the stock markets rather than suffer it. (…) [Ça] is not a situation of impoverishment, but on the contrary an absolutely incredible situation of enrichment as we only have once or twice a decade. “

Three weeks later, another video appears, this time on the Forexagone channel, also specializing in trading. On screen, Dimitri wants to be enthusiastic: “Despite the crisis, we can generate profits. The stock markets are collapsing, and we as ‘day trader’ are making money.”

On Youtube, Twitter and other social networks, this kind of talk has poured in during the crisis linked to Covid-19. The goal is often the same: to learn to scrutinize the charts of the stock market, to buy and sell at the right time, with the sole aim of making a profit. In short, to speculate. And since the onset of the health crisis, in which many parts of the real economy collapsed, speculation in financial markets has been doing very well. In particular when it concerned companies specializing in vaccines, tests or UV cleaning systems.

Fabrice is one of the thousands of individuals who sometimes don the trader’s hat. Preferring to remain anonymous, for several years he has been scrutinizing stock market values ​​from his home computer. Fabrice describes himself as a small carrier: his activity is a complement to his job. “On the markets, it was extremely violent, downwards as well as upwards”, he recalls. But quickly, certain values ​​linked to the health management of the crisis attracted attention. Fabrice takes an example that has struck the minds of many connoisseurs: Novacyt, a French biotechnology company specializing in the production of screening tests. This company has been working in January on tests to detect Covid-19. Research and development, health approvals, contracts with the British government … Over the announcements, the action exploded. From 18 cents at the start of January, it rose to 5.64 euros at the end of the April 14 session. An increase of more than 3000% which must have delighted those who had placed their pawns early enough.

“Lots of individuals have jumped on it”, confirms Fabrice. “Buying ‘biotechs’ during the Covid, it paid off for a lot of people”, he says, while preferring to remain discreet about the capital gains made on his side. Another striking example, this time across the Atlantic: that of Moderna, engaged in the race for the vaccine against Covid-19. On May 18, this American biotechnology company headed by a Frenchman, and which has yet to market any vaccine or drug, publishes a press release on the very partial results of its first tests. In the face of hopes of quickly finding a vaccine, the ad hit Wall Street like a bomb and the stock soared 20% to a record high of $ 87. What made Timothy Springer, one of Moderna’s early investors, a billionaire, according to the magazine Forbes. A very similar pattern has been observed with Gilead, a competing laboratory engaged in the vaccine race, whose action climbed 16% in April.

Whether to speculate or to invest for the long term, the coronavirus crisis and containment have attracted tens of thousands of people to the stock market. A study by the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) revealed at the end of April that 150,000 new individual investors had entered the market. Their profile is atypical: they are between ten and fifteen years younger than usual investors and invest smaller amounts.

For Nicolas Chéron, market analyst, some of these new entrants were also, logically, less seasoned. On social media, it is not uncommon to read requests for advice from these newbies. “I invested 1,200 euros in Erytech Pharma. I have a capital gain of 92%. Would it be wise to sell it or buy it back?” request for example Valentin. And who says beginner, says risks of herd behavior on the markets, accentuating speculation. “Some of these new entrants were interested in investing and speculating on stocks linked to the Covid crisis. Some neophytes made good operations, if they left early enough. But speculation can also make you lose quickly”, warns Nicolas Chéron.

Speculation is of course not illegal, it is even necessary for the proper functioning of financial markets, according to many specialists. In theory, for example, if a company is in difficulty, it can sell its shares to buyers who hope to see their price increase in the future, thus providing the company with liquidity. But too much speculation can lead to bubbles, for example over announcements of grants to develop tests, or preliminary results for vaccines … At the risk of the market getting excited about sometimes hollow announcements ? “Oh that happens every day”, comments Fabrice. “In France, there was a big bubble. We take out the profits from one place, we invest them in biotechs, then when it’s less buoyant, we go elsewhere. It’s the same as before, it’s just that it goes faster “, he believes.

“Stock market movements have been accelerated more than ever, upwards and downwards”, notes Nicolas Chéron. According to him, the crisis has only accentuated trends already present, such as technological acceleration or state debt. But the particularity of the current period is elsewhere: “It is rare for an economic sector to benefit from a crisis. There, in biotechnologies, pharmaceutical laboratories, technology, there are sectors where it was possible to make money in the midst of a stock market crash, something that does not arrive normally “, he believes.

A situation made possible by the monetary intervention of central banks, at an unprecedented level, confirms Anne-Laure Delatte, researcher at the CNRS. “In a financial crisis, there are always winners and losers, people profit from volatility. What is new is that monetary interventions by central banks have sharply accelerated the rise in the price of securities, without let that be the primary objective. They were absolutely exceptional. There was a very quick catch up, I had never seen that. “ A spill of liquidity on the financial markets for the benefit of the richest, according to Nicolas Chéron. “It’s the biggest heist of the century!” he exclaims, considering the fact that 84% of the shares are held by the richest 10% of people in the United States, as noted by the New York Times (article in English).

Today, speculation has turned away from biotechnologies, in favor of digital companies. Since the start of the crisis, stocks like Zoom, Slack and online medical consultation applications have continued to benefit from the crisis. More recently, it is also the manufacturers of disposable gloves who have seen their shares explode on the stock market. The shares of Top Glove, a market leader, based in Malaysia, have jumped 500% since the start of the year, recall The echoes.

“Speculation makes it possible to restore certain balances, tempers Anne-Laure Delatte. But during Covid-19, speculation implied that some were taking advantage of a tragic episode. It’s morally embarrassing. “ And to note the growing desynchronization between the real economy and these financial exchanges. “Pure speculation, anyway, it will take place with or without me, estimates Fabrice. Others don’t ask questions, so when I can try to take advantage of the opportunities, I take it. “