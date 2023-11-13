Numbers were again bad for the Peronist candidate for the Casa Rosada, Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy | Photo: EFE/Luis Robayo/AFP

Six days before the second round of the presidential election in Argentina, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) released this Monday (13) inflation data in the country for October.

Once again, the numbers were bad for the Peronist candidate for the Casa Rosada, Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy: the price variation in 12 months was 142.7%, the worst rate since 1991. In September, the interannual indicator had remained at 138.3%.

In 2023, Argentine inflation was 120%. The increase was 8.3% in October compared to September and the sectors that were above the general indicator were communications (12.6%), clothing and footwear (11%), household appliances and maintenance (10.7%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9.8%), recreation and culture (9.3%) and restaurants and hotels (8.8%).

On Sunday (19), Massa will face the libertarian candidate Javier Milei in the second round of the presidential election.

When the Peronist took over the Ministry of Economy, in August last year, interannual inflation in Argentina was at 64%.