Koen Bouwman won the seventh stage of the 196 km Giro d’Italia Diamante-Potenza. The 28-year-old from Jumbo-Visma preceded compatriot Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Formolo (Uae) in the sprint. Slightly detached Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo), the third Dutchman of the quartet who played for the stage victory. Fifth place for Davide Villella. Watch the highlights of the seventh stage