It is no news to anyone that it is only a matter of time before the Mexican Congress tries to kill the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Moreover, if we remember, we will come to the conclusion that it is “the chronicle of a death foretold”. Death announced by President López Obrador himself.

And it is that the destruction of the electoral referee has always been one of the objectives of the eternal candidate and today president.

And AMLO always weighed in on the destruction of the INE because –whether through direct re-election or through the Maximato–, Obrador’s greatest ambition has been to perpetuate himself in power.

And it is clear that his perpetuity in power will be cut short with a strong, current and functional INE; like the one we know today.

And also for that reason his haste to disappear it, together with the Electoral Tribunal.

However, what is new in the new electoral amendment is that the so-called “democratization of the INE” proposal that López presented to Congress was also prepared by a team of military advisers.

Yes, in the design and drafting of the Electoral Reform initiative there is also “the hand” or if you like, the military “boot”.

In other words, López Obrador commissioned his military executioners to design and operate the death of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal; assassination with which the Mexican military will kill Mexican democracy.

And that is why the first question compels.

Will the opponents of the PRI, PAN, PRD and MC understand the size of the assassination to which AMLO’s loquacious ambition will lead them?

For now, no one knows the answer to the previous question, but if the parameter to measure the responsibility of those opponents is the most recent buying and selling of consciences that we saw in the Reform to militarize the country, we can conclude that the INE and the Electoral Tribunal.

But that death would not be new either. Why?

Because here it was predicted since July 31, 2017, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Thank you dictator Maduro!”.

On that occasion I said that the fraudulent electoral process carried out by the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, was a warning of what could happen in Mexico, during a potential government of AMLO.

That is to say, on that occasion I said that AMLO’s temptation to control the elections completely and, with it, end democracy was very great.

I returned to the subject on November 26, 2017 with the Political Itinerary entitled: “Confessions of a dictator”, in which I said – after analyzing AMLO’s government program -, that the greatest danger was that “it did not seem realistic” see an eventual president Obrador, subject to counterweights and, above all, respecting the Constitution, the Division of Powers and, especially the INE.

On March 9, 2018, I returned to the topic to question the re-election efforts of “candidate Obrador”, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Is AMLO’s non-reelection credible?”

On that occasion I documented that in three decades, all the satraps of the center and south of the continent promised that they would not be re-elected and in all cases they lied. And that is why I asked: “Why would AMLO be different already in power?”

On May 4, 2018, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “The dictatorship is here!”, I said that one of the objectives of then-candidate AMLO, once he became president, would be to destroy the INE.

Interestingly, on April 13, 2019, after becoming president, López Obrador said that once the electoral process had concluded -the intermediate election of April 2019–, he would send reforms to modify the INE.

In a timely manner, I returned to the topic on June 19, 2019 with the next installment of the Political Itinerary, entitled: “AMLO seeks to kill the INE and kill democracy.”

That’s how I said it: “For months, in this and other spaces we warned about it; the intention of the candidate and later President Obrador is to establish a dictatorship that will begin with the return of the presidential re-election.

Finally, I returned to the topic on December 20, 2021, with the Political Itinerary entitled: “AMLO: the mortal blow to the INE”, in which I said López Obrador had already destroyed a good part of the institutions of the Mexican State and that, therefore, , goes for “the fatal blow to the INE”.

On that occasion, I documented that AMLO had captured the Legislative and Judicial powers, thereby ending the main constitutional “counterweights.”

He had submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), with which his government and its criminal arms can act at will, without the “undesirable” accusation that human rights are being violated.

And that turned the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) into a “vulgar “carnal” office, while “filling the mouths and pockets of the military, marines and national guardsmen with public money until creating a parallel government; militarized and that violates basic freedoms”.

And I concluded with the following sentence.

“The only thing missing for AMLO’s dictatorial efforts is the control of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal.”

Were we right or wrong?

Today, in 2022, the fate of the electroral institutions is cast, López Obrador decided the death of democracy and, in that initiative, the criminal hand could be that of the opponents of the PRI, PAN, PRD and MC.

At the time