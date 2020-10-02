A serial killer caused panic in Karnataka between 2003-2009. This man of Mohan Kumar was a serial killer who used to get married and kill his wife on euthanasia. His method of killing was very clever and he used it. After this incident came out, people named the killer ”. South filmmaker Rajesh Tachrivar is now preparing to make a film on this real life incident. The name of the film will be ‘Cyanide’. Actress Priyamani will play an important role in this film.

Priyamani will play the role of police

Priyamani will play the role of a policeman in the film, who detects Cyanide Mohan. Who will play the role of Cyanide Mohan in the film has not been revealed yet. Priyamani says, I said yes to it as soon as I read the script. He informed that the shooting of the film will begin in January. Priyamani will appear in Ajay Devgan’s film Maidan with her.

Who was cyanide mohan

This incident in South Karnataka is about to create a hue and cry. Mohan Kumar Vivekananda, a serial killer, killed 20 women by trapping him in his love trap. He used to talk to them sweetly on the phone and trap them in the trap of love. These were mostly women who were single for some reason or could not get married due to poverty. He would marry them, spend a night with them, then take them to a nearby bus stand and give them birth control pill. He used to put cyanide in this bullet. Used to ask women to go to the washroom to eat. Women used to die after being shot. He used to run away with their jewels etc. He was sentenced to death by the court.